The Blessing is a safe space for global workers. It is meant to be an oasis from the daily challenges faced by individuals living and working cross-culturally.
During my 24 years working in France, I witnessed the mass exodus of colleagues. God gave me a vision to offer a refuge where global workers can rest, reconnect, and recharge.
My personal mission statement is to point weary and burdened people to the One who gives true rest and peace. I am a trained life and mental health coach. Because I worked globally, I have a unique perspective and ability to relate to my guests.
I have been a member of Avant Ministries since July 16, 1993. In March 2023, I began a partnership with Oasis Rest International. I have an incredible team of ministry partners that pray and give generously. I am actively seeking new partners with a vision to care well for global workers.
